 
menu
PSL News 29.6.2018 09:50 am

Foreigners give Pitso a headache at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Head Coach Pitso Mosimane and club President Patrice Motsepe on stage with new signing Gaston Sirino in Chloorkop (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns Head Coach Pitso Mosimane and club President Patrice Motsepe on stage with new signing Gaston Sirino in Chloorkop (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

The signings of Venezuelan forward Jose Ali Meza and Guinea Bissau striker Toni Silva at Mamelodi Sundowns has presented head coach Pitso Mosimane with a headache in terms of managing the foreign quota in his squad.

Masandawana unveiled their latest signing, Meza, on Wednesday. Silva joined the Brazilians early last month.

Meza completes a South American trio of Gaston Sirino and Ricardo Nascimento, which speaks volumes about Mosimane’s admiration for South American talent.

However, the challenge now lies with registering the players because, according to Premier Soccer League rules, all teams in the Premiership are only allowed to register five foreign players.

The Brazilians reached that limit with Uruguayan midfielder Sirino, Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah, Ivorian Bangaly Soumahoro, Brazilian defensive hard rock Nascimento and New Zealander Jeremy Brockie.

They are making moves to get Brockie naturalised, which would clear one space. Downs also have the likes of Fares Hachi and Yannick Zakri, who Mosimane loaned to Chippa United and Ajax Cape Town respectively in January.

Phakaaathi understands their chances of returning to Chloorkop are low. At leftback, where the Algerian operates, Downs have evergreen Tebogo Langerman whose understudy is former Platinum Stars defender Siyabonga Zulu. It also looks a lot bleaker for Zakri, as both Silva and Meza are set to star in Downs’ frontline.

Meanwhile, want-away superstar Percy Tau has been AWOL from training since Sunday. Tau is believed to be trying to force a move to English side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Any move, however, could also be scuppered by an inability for Tau to get a work permit in England.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns   23.7.2018
Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby 23.7.2018
Tau happy to leave Brighton on loan 22.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.