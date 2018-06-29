Foreigners give Pitso a headache at Sundowns

Masandawana unveiled their latest signing, Meza, on Wednesday. Silva joined the Brazilians early last month.

Meza completes a South American trio of Gaston Sirino and Ricardo Nascimento, which speaks volumes about Mosimane’s admiration for South American talent.

However, the challenge now lies with registering the players because, according to Premier Soccer League rules, all teams in the Premiership are only allowed to register five foreign players.

The Brazilians reached that limit with Uruguayan midfielder Sirino, Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah, Ivorian Bangaly Soumahoro, Brazilian defensive hard rock Nascimento and New Zealander Jeremy Brockie.

They are making moves to get Brockie naturalised, which would clear one space. Downs also have the likes of Fares Hachi and Yannick Zakri, who Mosimane loaned to Chippa United and Ajax Cape Town respectively in January.

Phakaaathi understands their chances of returning to Chloorkop are low. At leftback, where the Algerian operates, Downs have evergreen Tebogo Langerman whose understudy is former Platinum Stars defender Siyabonga Zulu. It also looks a lot bleaker for Zakri, as both Silva and Meza are set to star in Downs’ frontline.

Meanwhile, want-away superstar Percy Tau has been AWOL from training since Sunday. Tau is believed to be trying to force a move to English side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Any move, however, could also be scuppered by an inability for Tau to get a work permit in England.

