PSL News 27.6.2018 09:41 pm

Dax’s team deny Chiefs move

Phakaaathi Reporter
John Takwara of Zimbabwe and Andriamirado Andrianarimanana of Madagscar during the COSAFA Cup match between Zimbabwe and Madagascar at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs could end up embarrassed as the Madagascar team where their new signing Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana is from have denied the move saying they have not received any offer from the Soweto giants.

Amakhosi announced Dax as one of their new recruits earlier in the week with manager Bobby Motaung claiming he is in the caliber of Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

But on Wednesday afternoon Foca Juniors released a statement denying the move.
“Following recent speculation in the media regarding the transfer of Andrianarimado to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa we would like to put it on record that the latter club have not approached Fosa Junuiors for a transfer and no transfer has been signed between the two clubs.
“We however remain open to any serious  offers respecting the procedures for the international transfer of players,” read the statement.

