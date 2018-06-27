Dax’s team deny Chiefs move

Amakhosi announced Dax as one of their new recruits earlier in the week with manager Bobby Motaung claiming he is in the caliber of Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

But on Wednesday afternoon Foca Juniors released a statement denying the move.

“Following recent speculation in the media regarding the transfer of Andrianarimado to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa we would like to put it on record that the latter club have not approached Fosa Junuiors for a transfer and no transfer has been signed between the two clubs.

“We however remain open to any serious offers respecting the procedures for the international transfer of players,” read the statement.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.