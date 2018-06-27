Former Chiefs winger resurfaces at Maritzburg United

Chirambadare was one of the six players released by Kaizer Chiefs recently after failing to make an impact at the club.

According to IOL, the winger starts training with the Team of Choice on Tuesday.

“Ed is in Maritzburg. He started training with the team this morning. He will be there for the few weeks. The coach [Fadlu Davids] is a big admirer of the boy, but I want to assess him closely,” a source told IOL.

United’s football manager, Quinton Jetto, confirmed Chirambadare’s presence at the club.

“Yes, it is true. He started this morning [Tuesday]. We are also assessing Jabulani Shongwe and Keagan Buchanan. The coach will make the call if he is impressed with their displays,” Jetto said.

