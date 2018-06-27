Chiefs not having a coach played a role in Jali signing with Sundowns – agent

Mike Makaab says Chiefs and Sundowns offered Jali the same amount of money, but the Absa Premiership Champions won the race to the Bafana Bafana midfielder’s signature because they had a coach.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s relationship with Jali played a role in his decision to join them, as the pair worked together in the South African national team.

“The offers made by Chiefs and Sundowns were similar,” Makaab was quoted by Isolezwe.

“There are two things that led to Jali signing for Sundowns. He said he can’t play for a team that doesn’t have a coach.

“On the other hand, Jali has a long-standing relationship from Bafana Bafana. He mentioned that he wouldn’t mind talking to him again. And he wants to play in the Caf Champions league.”

