 
menu
PSL News 27.6.2018 01:52 pm

Chiefs not having a coach played a role in Jali signing with Sundowns – agent

Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns

Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns

Andile Jali went against signing with Kaizer Chiefs and joined Mamelodi Sundowns because of the coaching situation at Naturena.

Mike Makaab says Chiefs and Sundowns offered Jali the same amount of money, but the Absa Premiership Champions won the race to the Bafana Bafana midfielder’s signature because they had a coach.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s relationship with Jali played a role in his decision to join them, as the pair worked together in the South African national team.

“The offers made by Chiefs and Sundowns were similar,” Makaab was quoted by Isolezwe.

“There are two things that led to Jali signing for Sundowns. He said he can’t play for a team that doesn’t have a coach.

“On the other hand, Jali has a long-standing relationship from Bafana Bafana. He mentioned that he wouldn’t mind talking to him again. And he wants to play in the Caf Champions league.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns   23.7.2018
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Brockie likens first Sundowns goal to waiting for new born baby 23.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.