PSL News 27.6.2018 02:35 pm

Polokwane City announce seven new players

Thapelo Tshilo of Polokwane City celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Polokwane City 22 April 2018 at Bidvest Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Polokwane City have announced seven new players and a coach ahead of the new season.

The Polokwane-based club unveiled seven new signings on Wednesday.

Lehlohonolo Nhlapo, Themba Chauke, Khayalethu Mjoli, Tebogo Kalake, Bongani Manavhela, Msekeli Mvalo and Muhammed Anas.

Rise and Shine have appointed a new coach from Czechoslovakia Jozef Vukusic.

Vukusic coached the defunct FC Cape Town, which played in the National First Division.

