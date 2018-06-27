Polokwane City announce seven new players

The Polokwane-based club unveiled seven new signings on Wednesday.

Lehlohonolo Nhlapo, Themba Chauke, Khayalethu Mjoli, Tebogo Kalake, Bongani Manavhela, Msekeli Mvalo and Muhammed Anas.

Rise and Shine have appointed a new coach from Czechoslovakia Jozef Vukusic.

Vukusic coached the defunct FC Cape Town, which played in the National First Division.

⚽ Boom! 🤓

