Ndoro opens up about Ajax exit

Ndoro decided to return to South Africa when he received his salary as promised by Saudi Arabian team Al Faisaly. However, his return was met with protests over his eligibility to play for a third team in one season.

“I went straight to the club bosses to release me from my contract because the heart was no longer there,” Ndoro told Metro FM.

“I was left with a year on my contract with the club, but I decided to leave and look for other clubs. The chairman was down, he didn’t want me to leave, but you know football. I should not force things; let me not force it and try somewhere.”

The Warriors’ striker is planning on taking a holiday before deciding on his next move ahead of the season.

“Right now I need a small holiday because this season was not a good one for me. I had a bad season, I have to accept that. I played for Pirates for 13 minutes. I went to Saudi, and things were not going well there. I had to come back, and I had issues again, so it was a bad season, so I hope to bounce back.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.