Nomvethe set to play beyond 40

This was after his coach Cavin Johnson confirmed to Phakaaathi that the 40-year-old former Bafana Bafana striker will feature for Ususthu on the pitch this up-coming season.

Earlier this month, Siyabonga Nomvethe told Phakaaathi that he was locked in discussions with AmaZulu to negotiate a new deal with the club.

Phakaaathi understands that both parties have since reached an understanding and the KwaZulu-Natal outfit will make an announcement detailing their new signings soon.

“He will definitely play a part this season as far as being on the pitch, although think it will not be as demanding as it was in the past years, but there will be a time for him to play,” Johnson told Phakaaathi.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.