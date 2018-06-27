 
PSL News 27.6.2018 09:25 am

Nomvethe set to play beyond 40

Siyabonga Nomvethe of AmaZulu (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Siyabonga Nomvethe of AmaZulu (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

The speculation surrounding veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe’s future at AmaZulu have somewhat been put to bed.

This was after his coach Cavin Johnson confirmed to Phakaaathi that the 40-year-old former Bafana Bafana striker will feature for Ususthu on the pitch this up-coming season.

Earlier this month, Siyabonga Nomvethe told Phakaaathi that he was locked in discussions with AmaZulu to negotiate a new deal with the club.

Phakaaathi understands that both parties have since reached an understanding and the KwaZulu-Natal outfit will make an announcement detailing their new signings soon.

“He will definitely play a part this season as far as being on the pitch, although think it will not be as demanding as it was in the past years, but there will be a time for him to play,” Johnson told Phakaaathi.

