Tsepo Masilela is waiting for the right offer – agent

The veteran defender is not in a “hurry” to find himself a new home after he was released by Amakhosi at the back of five seasons at Naturena.

His representative, Mike Makaab, told Phakaaathi that they are waiting for the right offer for the 33-year-old. “We are not in a hurry with Tsepo and he is not in a hurry as well.

“He has had an illustrious career abroad, with Bafana Bafana and at Kaizer Chiefs. Unless the right career comes in and we believe that it is going to be beneficial in his career, we are not going to rush into anything,” said Makaab.

