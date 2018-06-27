 
Tsepo Masilela is waiting for the right offer – agent

Tsepo Masilela of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs left-back Tsepo Masilela will not make a hasty decision regarding his career as he is said to be waiting for the “right” offer to come through.

The veteran defender is not in a “hurry” to find himself a new home after he was released by Amakhosi at the back of five seasons at Naturena.

His representative, Mike Makaab, told Phakaaathi that they are waiting for the right offer for the 33-year-old. “We are not in a hurry with Tsepo and he is not in a hurry as well.

“He has had an illustrious career abroad, with Bafana Bafana and at Kaizer Chiefs. Unless the right career comes in and we believe that it is going to be beneficial in his career, we are not going to rush into anything,” said Makaab.

