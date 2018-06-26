Former Platinum Stars striker joins Egyptian club

The Zambian striker was on the books of Platinum Stars in the Absa Premiership before he left to join Buildcon FC. Mwila agreed to a three-year deal with the Egyptian club. Injuries kept the striker out of action while he was with Dikwena.

The striker’s move to Smouha was confirmed by Buildcon public relations and communications manager Martin Musuka.

“It is true. I can confirm the credence to stories making rounds about Brian Mwila joining an Egyptian club,” Musuka told Kingfut.

