 
menu
PSL News 26.6.2018 02:55 pm

Former Platinum Stars striker joins Egyptian club

Brian Mwila of Platinum Stars challenged by Lebohang Maboe of Maritzburg United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Brian Mwila of Platinum Stars challenged by Lebohang Maboe of Maritzburg United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Egyptian Premier League side Smouha FC have signed Zambian striker Brian Mwila.

The Zambian striker was on the books of Platinum Stars in the Absa Premiership before he left to join Buildcon FC. Mwila agreed to a three-year deal with the Egyptian club. Injuries kept the striker out of action while he was with Dikwena.

The striker’s move to Smouha was confirmed by Buildcon public relations and communications manager Martin Musuka.

“It is true. I can confirm the credence to stories making rounds about Brian Mwila joining an Egyptian club,” Musuka told Kingfut.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Zambian national arrested for printing fake documents 22.3.2015

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.