Chiefs need to find players to complement Billiat – Muchichwa

Khama Billiat completed his move to Chiefs after his contract at Mamelodi Sundowns expired.

“I think it was good business for Chiefs. The club did well by getting Khama,” Muchichwa told Phakaaathi.

Muchichwa tracked Billiat’s development in the Absa Premiership since joining Ajax Cape Town from CAPS United in Zimbabwe.

“Joining Ajax coming from Zimbabwe was a stepping stone for him, then at Sundowns he became into a big name player even getting into the Zimbabwean national team, and being a regular there.

“Now he is at Chiefs, which is a great achievement for him after all the work he did in South Africa.

“My only concern about him joining Chiefs is that the club needs to find players that will complement him, players that can play around him and take the pressure off him.

“If all the responsibility is left with him then he will be under pressure, but if they have other players taking off the pressure then he will be fine. He should not be the target for everything.”

