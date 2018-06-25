Kaizer Chiefs unveil Khuzwayo’s replacement

Vries joins Chiefs to fill the spot left by Brilliant Khuzwayo, who joined Orlando Pirates after his contract with Amakhosi expired.

The Namibian shot stopper was released by Baroka FC after they signed Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

The experienced goalkeeper signed a three-year deal with the Soweto giants, who will be the club’s second choice keeper behind Itumeleng Khune.

“After Brilliant Khuzwayo left, we wanted to get a seasoned goalkeeper to assist Itumeleng Khune,” Bobby Motaung told the club’s website.

“We have a few talented youngsters like Bruce Bvuma and Brylon Petersen who need to work with experienced keepers. We welcome Virgil.”

