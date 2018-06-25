Ajax Cape Town release Tendai Ndoro

Ndoro signed a contract with the Urban Warriors in January to add to their attacking options.

The striker’s arrival back into the Absa Premiership was met with criticism that led to him and his new club spending more time in court than on the field.

Ajax had their points docked and were relegated for subsequently fielding Ndoro after it was learned that he broke Fifa rules by joining three clubs in one season.

“The club would like to wish Tendai all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his services over the past six months,” read a statement from the club.

