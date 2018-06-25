Absa Premiership sides clash over Zimbabwean defender

Phakaaathi reported last week that the Warriors defender was linked to a move to SuperSport United.

According to Moyo’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, Baroka have expressed an interest in signing Moyo.

Moyo gave a good account of himself at the recent Cosafa cup in Polokwane, where a number of Absa Premiership outfits were scouting for players to bolster their squads.

“Yes, it is true that many clubs in South Africa are interested in him; it is not only one club that wants him,” Mahachi was quoted by The Herald in Zimbabwe.

“I cannot tell you the names of the clubs that are interested in his services for professional reasons. It is still premature to make any comment.”

