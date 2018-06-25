 
menu
PSL News 25.6.2018 11:12 am

Absa Premiership sides clash over Zimbabwean defender

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele (L) with new coach Wedson Nyirenda (C) and club CEO Morgan Mammila during a press conference.

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele (L) with new coach Wedson Nyirenda (C) and club CEO Morgan Mammila during a press conference.

Baroka FC have joined the race to sign FC Platinum defender Kevin Moyo.

Phakaaathi reported last week that the Warriors defender was linked to a move to SuperSport United.

According to Moyo’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, Baroka have expressed an interest in signing Moyo.

Moyo gave a good account of himself at the recent Cosafa cup in Polokwane, where a number of Absa Premiership outfits were scouting for players to bolster their squads.

“Yes, it is true that many clubs in South Africa are interested in him; it is not only one club that wants him,” Mahachi was quoted by The Herald in Zimbabwe.

“I cannot tell you the names of the clubs that are interested in his services for professional reasons. It is still premature to make any comment.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Motupa opens up about his surprise move to Wits 19.7.2018
I did not get a fair chance at Chiefs – Zulu 12.7.2018
I can’t wait to play against Chiefs – Letlotlo 6.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.