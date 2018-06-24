 
PSL News 24.6.2018 02:41 pm

Billiat still has a chance to play in Europe – Katsande

Khama Billiat of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande believes Khama Billiat still has a chance to play in Europe. 

Katsande says Billiat hasn’t spoiled is chances of playing overseas by choosing to join Chiefs in the current transfer window after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns expired at the end of the season.

Billiat was linked with Romanian club Steaua Bucuresti.

The Warriors forward turndown an offer worth $450 000 from Egyptian club Zamalek to join Amakhosi.

“It’s a massive addition to us. We wanted someone who can have an impact on our matches,” said Katsande.

“For me, it is also a good feeling whereby I know how he plays, all we need to do is to help him settle in at the club.

“His European chances are not yet over. He can still go after helping us win the league. Chiefs won’t hold on to players who want to go overseas,’’ Katsande said.

