SuperSport need a culture obeying coach – club legend

When Matsatsantsa A Pitori does unveil their new mentor, club legend Thabo September expects the coach to be someone who will follow the culture of the club.

“I am sure the reason that they have been taking time to announce a coach is because they are still looking for someone who will fit the culture of the team and fir someone who will take the players to another level,” he told Phakaaathi.

“The club has been doing well and they are looking for someone who will maintain that standard that saw the team winning the MTN8 this past season and the back-to-back Nedbank Cup titles. That takes times because they don’t want to make rash decisions in terms of the coach. They need a coach who will understand the players.

“It is about the consistency and that is where the team really needs to choose right and not get someone who will change the culture of the team and we don’t want a coach who will change the culture of the team,” he added.

September has advised the club not to make hasty decisions, but also warned on prolonging the process as finding a coach as it could affect the team’s preparation for the season ahead.

“This is a process that the team cannot afford to jump any steps because they need someone who will take the team to another level like it happened when they appointed Stuart Baxter.

“Not having a coach by pre-season does affect because the team because at some point as a player and a team you become unsettled and ask yourself whether the game is going to change once the new coach comes in. So it is important to find the right coach soon and at the same time the team should not be pressed by time frames because they need to have find the best coach for the job.”

