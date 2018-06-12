Mokwena welcomes Pirates new signings

The Buccaneers confirmed the signing of Brilliant Khuzwayo, Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari, Meshack Maphangule, Asavela Mbekile, Linda Mntambo, Abel Mabaso, Paseka Mako and Kudakwashe Mahachi.

“Don’t think less of yourself, think less about yourself. We do whatever it takes for this badge, we serve this badge,” Mokwena was quoted on the club’s official Twitter account.

Mokwena joined Pirates prior to the beginning of the past season working alongside head coach Micho Sredojevic.

