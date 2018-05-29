Chippa announce new signings

The club has also announced that long-time servant Buyani Sali is leaving the club after negotiations for a new contract broke down.

“The club has moved quickly to fill the void left by Sali in the midfield with the signing of midfielders from the First Division; Boikanyo Komane from Royal Eagles and Ntuxeko Nation Ndlovu from Cape Town All Stars,” read the club statement.

READ: Sali leaves Chippa United, destined for Johannesburg

Meanwhile, Chippa are also said to have acquired the services of out-of-favour Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe.

However, the club is yet to confirm this latest development.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.