Chippa announce new signings

The club has also announced that long-time servant Buyani Sali is leaving the club after negotiations for a new contract broke down.
“The club has moved quickly to fill the void left by Sali in the midfield with the signing of midfielders from the First Division; Boikanyo Komane from Royal Eagles and Ntuxeko Nation Ndlovu from Cape Town All Stars,” read the club statement.
READ: Sali leaves Chippa United, destined for Johannesburg
Meanwhile, Chippa are also said to have acquired the services of out-of-favour Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe.
However, the club is yet to confirm this latest development.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.