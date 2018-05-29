 
Chippa announce new signings

Chippa United chairman Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Chippa United have confirmed the signing Boikanyo Komane from Royal Eagles and Ntuxeko Nation Ndlovu and Lucky Setelele from Cape Town All Stars.

The club has also announced that long-time servant Buyani Sali is leaving the club after negotiations for a new contract broke down.

“The club has moved quickly to fill the void left by Sali in the midfield with the signing of midfielders from the First Division; Boikanyo Komane from Royal Eagles and Ntuxeko Nation Ndlovu from Cape Town All Stars,” read the club statement.

Meanwhile, Chippa are also said to have acquired the services of out-of-favour Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe.

However, the club is yet to confirm this latest development.

