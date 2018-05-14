Khuzwayo bids farewell to Kaizer Chiefs

With regular goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune hospitalised for a check-up after he complained of abdominal pain, Brilliant Khuzwayo took over to play his last match as a Kaizer Chiefs player, helping them to a 2-1 win over Ajax Cape Town in their final Absa Premiership match of the season.

For six years Khuzwayo has played second fiddle to Khune and has opted for a move away from the club hoping for more regular game time elsewhere.

Like he always did when given his chance, Khuzwayo didn’t disappoint as he made some brilliant saves to help Chiefs to three points which guaranteed them a more respectable third-place finish and earning a spot in the Caf Confederations Cup for next year.

“I am leaving in good spirits. I asked the chairman for his blessings and he wished me well. Everyone in the team gave me their blessings,” said Khuzwayo in a post-match interview.

“Wherever I go I will be alright. And of all that will happen I will be happy because I need to play regularly.

“I am thankful for a chance to have fulfilled my dream of playing for a team I grew up supporting. Not many players get that chance and I am one of the lucky few. I lived my dream. But it’s time to go and work and show the country what I am capable of. I need to play regularly,” added the 28-year-old.

Asked where he would be going, he said he could not say yet but all would be revealed in June. He is however rumoured to have signed a pre-contract with their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.

Finishing third will however be little consolation for the Chiefs fans who have now gone three seasons without a trophy.

