PSL News 26.4.2018 04:07 pm

Sundowns to sign former Liverpool winger – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sibusiso Vilakazi of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly talked to former Levadiakos and Liverpool winger Toni Silva.

The Guinea-Bissau international is expected to join Sundowns next season, having expressed the willingness to play in South Africa.

According to Soka 25, the winger could have joined Cape Town City in December last year, but the deal fell through.

“Sundowns rivals Cape Town City had previously tried to sign the Guinea-Bissau international back in December last year, but Levadiakos were not prepared to lose him back then. The Premier Soccer League outfit went on to sign Allan Kateregga,” read the report.

Silva has played for Chelsea and Benfica’s youth teams before he joined Liverpool, and was promoted to their senior team.

