Sundowns to sign former Liverpool winger – report

The Guinea-Bissau international is expected to join Sundowns next season, having expressed the willingness to play in South Africa.

According to Soka 25, the winger could have joined Cape Town City in December last year, but the deal fell through.

“Sundowns rivals Cape Town City had previously tried to sign the Guinea-Bissau international back in December last year, but Levadiakos were not prepared to lose him back then. The Premier Soccer League outfit went on to sign Allan Kateregga,” read the report.

Silva has played for Chelsea and Benfica’s youth teams before he joined Liverpool, and was promoted to their senior team.

