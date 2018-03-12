Al Ahly coach praises Mahlambi

Mahlambi was in the starting XI when the Red Devils beat ENPPI 1-0.

When El-Badry was asked if he was angry with Mahlambi missing a few opportunities, the 57-year-old replied: “No, I did not get mad at Phakamani. I was not angry at all.

“You are saying that Phakamani has missed more than one chance, and that shows he played positively.

“I am very happy with his performance today, although he doesn’t play much due to the squad registration rules.”

“Thank God for the victory. It brings us closer to the league title,” El-Badry said after the game.

“It was a difficult game as we expected. ENPPI wanted to beat us, and I expected the game to be challenging. Not scoring another goal after the first one increased the difficulty of the game.

“I am very happy with the team’s performance, and that is the most important thing,” he added.

