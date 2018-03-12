 
menu
local soccer 12.3.2018 04:46 pm

Al Ahly coach praises Mahlambi

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phakamani Mahlambi training with Al Ahly teammates.

Phakamani Mahlambi training with Al Ahly teammates.

Al Ahly coach Hossam El-Badry backed South African international Phakamani Mahlambi.

Mahlambi was in the starting XI when the Red Devils beat ENPPI 1-0.

When El-Badry was asked if he was angry with Mahlambi missing a few opportunities, the 57-year-old replied: “No, I did not get mad at Phakamani. I was not angry at all.

“You are saying that Phakamani has missed more than one chance, and that shows he played positively.

“I am very happy with his performance today, although he doesn’t play much due to the squad registration rules.”

“Thank God for the victory. It brings us closer to the league title,” El-Badry said after the game.

“It was a difficult game as we expected. ENPPI wanted to beat us, and I expected the game to be challenging. Not scoring another goal after the first one increased the difficulty of the game.

“I am very happy with the team’s performance, and that is the most important thing,” he added.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
WATCH: Mahlambi contributes to Al Ahly to victory 9.2.2018
Al Ahly turn down offer for Mahlambi 30.1.2018
Mahlambi celebrates first trophy with Al Ahly 17.1.2018
Ad Placeholder POS 3 id: ad_300x250_1
Ad Placeholder POS 4 id: ad_300x250_2

Ad Placeholder POS 5 id: ad_300x600_1
Ad Placeholder POS 8 id: ad_300x250_3

readers' choice

Andile Jali teases Pirates fans
Phakaaathi

Andile Jali teases Pirates fans

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club
Phakaaathi

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club

We gave Chiefs a run for their money – Barker
Phakaaathi

We gave Chiefs a run for their money – Barker

SuperSport United interested in Zimbabwean defender
Phakaaathi

SuperSport United interested in Zimbabwean defender

Billiat and Musona to miss Bafana clash?
Phakaaathi

Billiat and Musona to miss Bafana clash?

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.