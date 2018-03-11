Komphela wants ‘sweet wins’ from Chiefs

Chiefs were not at their best on Saturday, but still managed to beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 and progress to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

“Football is a funny business. Last week [against Orlando Pirates] we performed well, and the result did not come. And you’ll say ‘do I want goals and not get a performance and they [the fans] will kill you for that,” Komphela told SuperSport TV.

“They want you to win, and win in style, but if you can play in style and not win, it doesn’t satisfy them because they are people of success, so it is important to go for the win.”

“It has to be a sweet win and not a dry one,” concluded Komphela

