Nedbank Cup News 11.3.2018 12:43 pm

Komphela wants ‘sweet wins’ from Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Steve Komphela, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says Amakhosi need to find a balance between performing well and getting the goals.

Chiefs were not at their best on Saturday, but still managed to beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 and progress to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

“Football is a funny business. Last week [against Orlando Pirates] we performed well, and the result did not come. And you’ll say ‘do I want goals and not get a performance and they [the fans] will kill you for that,” Komphela told SuperSport TV.

“They want you to win, and win in style, but if you can play in style and not win, it doesn’t satisfy them because they are people of success, so it is important to go for the win.”

“It has to be a sweet win and not a dry one,” concluded Komphela

