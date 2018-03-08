; PSL DC to hear Ndoro’s case next week – The Citizen
 
PSL News 8.3.2018 05:41 pm

PSL DC to hear Ndoro’s case next week

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tendai Ndoro (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Tendai Ndoro (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

The protests from Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United against Ajax Cape Town for fielding Tendai Ndoro will come before the disciplinary committee.

In a statement, the PSL says Ndoro’s case will be heard next week Thursday.

The PSL statement:

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee will sit next week to hear the protests from Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United against Ajax Cape Town for fielding the player Tendai Ndoro.

Ajax Cape Town fielded Mr Ndoro against Orlando Pirates on 31 January 2018 and against SuperSport United on 28 February 2018.

Both clubs are protesting the eligibility of Mr Ndoro.

The PSL DC will sit on Thursday, 15 March 2018 in the evening.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
SABC and PSL reach agreement on broadcasting matches on radio 8.12.2018
Maccabi good for the full points at home 8.12.2018
SABC apologises for non-broadcast of PSL matches on radio stations 7.12.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.