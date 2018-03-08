PSL DC to hear Ndoro’s case next week

In a statement, the PSL says Ndoro’s case will be heard next week Thursday.

The PSL statement:

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee will sit next week to hear the protests from Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United against Ajax Cape Town for fielding the player Tendai Ndoro.

Ajax Cape Town fielded Mr Ndoro against Orlando Pirates on 31 January 2018 and against SuperSport United on 28 February 2018.

Both clubs are protesting the eligibility of Mr Ndoro.

The PSL DC will sit on Thursday, 15 March 2018 in the evening.

