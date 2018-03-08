 
African Soccer 8.3.2018 04:47 pm

Pitso slams Sundowns for complacency

Michaelson Gumede
Pitso Mosimane (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Pitso Mosimane says his Mamelodi Sundowns side could have done better against Rayon Sport.

The Absa Premiership played their Caf Confederation Cup group stage qualifier to a 0-0 away to Rwandan side Rayon Sport on Wednesday.

Mosimane believes his side stood a chance to win the match ahead of the second-leg set to be played in Pretoria in about a weeks’ time.

“I was not happy with my team in the first half. I think we didn’t find it very difficult in the first half but we started to relax thinking it was going to be easy but it never turned out like that because the opponents raised their standards,” he said.

“It was an open and a good game just like I expected them to play. They play well but we frustrated them in the first half a little bit and we did not give them time on the ball,” he added.

