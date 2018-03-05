Banyana starting XI for Korea DPR clash announced

Ellis has made several changes to the team that defeated Hungary last Friday.

Kaylin Swart gets the nod in goals, while Regina Moholola has been preferred at right back and Leandra Smeda returns to the starting XI but makes a positional switch and starts at left back.

This is Moholola’s first game in the tournament as she takes the place of Lebohang Ramalepe, with Smeda replacing Nothando Vilakazi.

“It was important to get some fresh legs for this match because we are playing three games in six days, something the players are not accustomed to,” Ellis told the Safa website.

“And also, we are here to prepare the squad for the hectic 2018 full of qualifiers and we want to give everybody a chance so that we know going forward that any player we call upon to play will be ready, and not rusty from sitting on the bench.

“We have another match coming up on Wednesday, in total it will be four games in eight days and that can take its toll on the body, so rotating the squad a bit will keep the players energetic and fresh. We also had to see what the opposition is all about and employ the right personnel for the job,” added Ellis

Banyana Banyana run-on XI: Kaylin Swart (GK), Regina Moholola, Leandra Smeda, Bambanani Mbane, Janine van Wyk (c), Refiloe Jane, Rachel Sebati, Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, Melinda Kgadiete, Linda Motlhalo, Thembi Kgatlana

Subs: Andile Dlamini (GK), Roxanne Barker (GK), Nothando Vilakazi, Noko Matlou, Zanele Nhlapho, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Sduduzo Dlamini, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Lebohang Ramalepe, Chantelle Esau

