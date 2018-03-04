Twitter reacts to Pirates beating Chiefs in Soweto derby

Chiefs and Pirates has a genuine go at each other as both sides look to chase Mamelodi Sundowns for the Absa Premiership title.

Orlando Pirates wholeheartedly outplayed Kaizer Chiefs today. What a thrilling encounter! If there were any HIGH expectations for this one, it has certainty been reached #SowetoDerby — Shai (@Shaistah_K) 3 March 2018

But Orlando Pirates smacked the taste out of the mouths of Kaizer Chiefs supporters. It’s a defeat they’re battling to come to terms with…. — Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) 4 March 2018

Congratulations Orlando Pirates for giving CiC @Julius_S_Malema a birthday present. But it happened at the expense of South Africa’s greatest Football Club, Kaizer Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/mZuDPit51v — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) 3 March 2018

