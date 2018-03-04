 
PSL News 4.3.2018 11:59 am

Twitter reacts to Pirates beating Chiefs in Soweto derby

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans cheer at Soccer City in Johannesburg, 30 January 2016, during the ABSA Premiership clash between South African giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Following Orlando Pirates beating Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in the Soweto derby on Saturday at the FNB stadium, football fans were happy to crown a winner at the end of the match.

Chiefs and Pirates has a genuine go at each other as both sides look to chase Mamelodi Sundowns for the Absa Premiership title.

