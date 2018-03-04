Mpengesi finds Moloi’s replacement at Chippa

Heric replaced Teboho Moloi who was fired after a string of poor results.

This will be Heric’s second stint with the club after he helped Chippa gain promotion into the Absa Premier league during the 2013/2014 season.

“We believe he is the right man for the job. We were looking for a Coach who understands the culture of the Club, a Coach with experience and someone who will be a father figure to the players, among other things and Mr Heric ticked all boxes,” said Mpegesi.

“He won us promotion back in 2014 with four games to go. An experienced mentor, we welcome him back to the Blue & White of Chippa.

“We still believe that we can finish in a respectable position this season and we will give our best shot in the Nedbank Cup. Mr Heric will be given all the support he needs to take the Club forward.”

