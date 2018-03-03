 
menu
PSL News 3.3.2018 11:20 am

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs – our predictions

Khaya Ndubane and Jonty Mark
Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The Absa Premiership is in full swing this weekend, with the pick of the ties being the Soweto Derby clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium today.

Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark and Khaya Ndubane give their views on who will win this much-anticipated clash, and why.

Why Pirates will win (Khaya Ndubane, Online Content Manager)

With so many draws between the sides on is tempted to say today’s encounter will end in a draw, but with so much at stake I think one team will walk away with all three points and that team is Orlando Pirates.

Mamelodi Sundowns won last night and they increased their lead at the top and therefore a draw will not be good enough today and I’m sure the team coaches are well aware of this. Hence I believe that there will be a winner in today’s match.

Chiefs might have a good defensive record but the fact that Itumeleng Khune was man of the match on five occasions, it means the defence is vulnerable. I’m sure that Justin Shonga can’t wait to test this vulnerable Chiefs defence.

Shonga showed last week that he is a dangerous striker when he easily dispersed the Chippa United defence that was also known to be solid especially at home.

I expect Chiefs coach Steve Komphela to use his defensive approach in this match and try to catch and that system will suit Pirates well. I’m sure Micho Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokwena have devised a plan to counter this rather predictable approach.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2 Kaizer Chiefs 1

Why Chiefs will win (Jonty Mark, Phakaaathi Editor)

Say what you like about Steve Komphela’s Kaizer Chiefs, and plenty has been said in his thus far trophy-less tenure, they are proving extremely difficult to beat this season.

Amakhosi have lost just three league games so far in the 2017/18 campaign, fewer than anyone else in the league, and none at all in a 2018, an effort that has seen them stay firmly in the Absa Premiership title race.
At eight points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, however, even with a game in hand, Chiefs need to start turning more draws into victories, starting with today’s Soweto derby against a side just one point clear of them, Orlando Pirates.

Pirates are in more swashbuckling form than Chiefs, with goals suddenly flowing in 2018, the likes of Justin Shonga and Bernard Morrison in impressive form.

Chiefs, however, might just be better suited to the derby grind, with games between Amakhosi and the Buccaneers, of late anyway, more a tactical battle than a free-flowing goal-fest. Draws have also been the order of the day in recent derbies, with five of the last six league games ending in a stalemate.

This time, however, both sides really could do with the win to keep pace with Masandawana, and I am going to go for Chiefs to nick this one 1-0, maybe with a Ryan Moon goal on the break after some resolute defending from Daniel Cardoso, Teenage Hadebe and company.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 0 Kaizer Chiefs 1

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

City crush Chippa to get back on winning trail
Phakaaathi

City crush Chippa to get back on winning trail

Sundowns too classy for AmaZulu
Phakaaathi

Sundowns too classy for AmaZulu

Live report: AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Live report: AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Crowd hurls missiles as Mamelodi Sundowns stretch lead
Phakaaathi

Crowd hurls missiles as Mamelodi Sundowns stretch lead

Malema wants Pirates to win on his birthday
Phakaaathi

Malema wants Pirates to win on his birthday

fixtures

AmaZulu vs Sundowns
Wits vs Baroka
CT City vs Chippa Utd
Pirates vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

results

Ajax CT 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 2-0 CT City
Arrows 1-0 Ajax CT
Chippa Utd 2-4 Pirates
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 22 40
2 Orlando Pirates 22 36
3 Kaizer Chiefs 22 35
4 Maritzburg United 22 34
5 Free State Stars 22 34
6 Baroka FC 23 31
7 Cape Town City 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 28
9 Chippa United 21 27
10 AmaZulu 22 27
11 Golden Arrows 22 26
12 SuperSport United 23 26
13 Bloem Celtic 21 26
14 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
15 Polokwane City 21 23
16 Platinum Stars 22 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.