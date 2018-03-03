Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs – our predictions

Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark and Khaya Ndubane give their views on who will win this much-anticipated clash, and why.

Why Pirates will win (Khaya Ndubane, Online Content Manager)

With so many draws between the sides on is tempted to say today’s encounter will end in a draw, but with so much at stake I think one team will walk away with all three points and that team is Orlando Pirates.

Mamelodi Sundowns won last night and they increased their lead at the top and therefore a draw will not be good enough today and I’m sure the team coaches are well aware of this. Hence I believe that there will be a winner in today’s match.

Chiefs might have a good defensive record but the fact that Itumeleng Khune was man of the match on five occasions, it means the defence is vulnerable. I’m sure that Justin Shonga can’t wait to test this vulnerable Chiefs defence.

Shonga showed last week that he is a dangerous striker when he easily dispersed the Chippa United defence that was also known to be solid especially at home.

I expect Chiefs coach Steve Komphela to use his defensive approach in this match and try to catch and that system will suit Pirates well. I’m sure Micho Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokwena have devised a plan to counter this rather predictable approach.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2 Kaizer Chiefs 1

Why Chiefs will win (Jonty Mark, Phakaaathi Editor)

Say what you like about Steve Komphela’s Kaizer Chiefs, and plenty has been said in his thus far trophy-less tenure, they are proving extremely difficult to beat this season.

Amakhosi have lost just three league games so far in the 2017/18 campaign, fewer than anyone else in the league, and none at all in a 2018, an effort that has seen them stay firmly in the Absa Premiership title race.

At eight points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, however, even with a game in hand, Chiefs need to start turning more draws into victories, starting with today’s Soweto derby against a side just one point clear of them, Orlando Pirates.

Pirates are in more swashbuckling form than Chiefs, with goals suddenly flowing in 2018, the likes of Justin Shonga and Bernard Morrison in impressive form.

Chiefs, however, might just be better suited to the derby grind, with games between Amakhosi and the Buccaneers, of late anyway, more a tactical battle than a free-flowing goal-fest. Draws have also been the order of the day in recent derbies, with five of the last six league games ending in a stalemate.

This time, however, both sides really could do with the win to keep pace with Masandawana, and I am going to go for Chiefs to nick this one 1-0, maybe with a Ryan Moon goal on the break after some resolute defending from Daniel Cardoso, Teenage Hadebe and company.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 0 Kaizer Chiefs 1

