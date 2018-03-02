 
PSL News 2.3.2018 11:17 pm

City crush Chippa to get back on winning trail

ANA
Benni McCarthy, head coach of Cape Town City instructs Ayanda Patosi (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Benni McCarthy, head coach of Cape Town City instructs Ayanda Patosi (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City ended their miserable run of four consecutive league losses, as they outplayed Chippa United 2-0 in an Absa Premiership match played at the Athlon Stadium in Cape Town on Friday evening.

Ayanda Patosi gave the home side the lead in the 25th minute when he powered home a long-range right-footed shot past the full-stretched figure of Chippa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Long range goals were the order of the night, as Akpeyi was beaten again on the stroke of half-time when Lyle Lakay unleashed a left-footed free kick that did enough to curl past the diving goalkeeper’s right arm.

Chippa, who had their six-game unbeaten run ended in a 4-2 loss to Orlando Pirates in Port Elizabeth last weekend, battled to make their presence felt in midfield, with City looking a much better side than in their previous outings against Bidvest WIts and Baroka.

Despite the return from injury of fullbacks in Fares Hachi and Zitha Macheke, the Chippa back four looked brittle to say the least, and could well have conceded more goals had City taken their chances.

City, who started the game having dropped to seventh position on the league table, will only be too happy to collect the three points at home. They move to 34 points from 24 games. On Wednesday, they will return to CAF Confederation Cup action, when they face Mozambican club Costa do Sal in a first round, first leg fixture.

Chippa, with 5 draws and a loss in their past 6 games, remain on 27 points from 23 games.

fixtures

AmaZulu vs Sundowns
Wits vs Baroka
CT City vs Chippa Utd
Pirates vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

results

Ajax CT 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 2-0 CT City
Arrows 1-0 Ajax CT
Chippa Utd 2-4 Pirates
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 22 40
2 Orlando Pirates 22 36
3 Kaizer Chiefs 22 35
4 Maritzburg United 22 34
5 Free State Stars 22 34
6 Baroka FC 23 31
7 Cape Town City 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 28
9 Chippa United 21 27
10 AmaZulu 22 27
11 Golden Arrows 22 26
12 SuperSport United 23 26
13 Bloem Celtic 21 26
14 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
15 Polokwane City 21 23
16 Platinum Stars 22 17
Click to see full log table

