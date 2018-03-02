City crush Chippa to get back on winning trail

Ayanda Patosi gave the home side the lead in the 25th minute when he powered home a long-range right-footed shot past the full-stretched figure of Chippa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Long range goals were the order of the night, as Akpeyi was beaten again on the stroke of half-time when Lyle Lakay unleashed a left-footed free kick that did enough to curl past the diving goalkeeper’s right arm.

Chippa, who had their six-game unbeaten run ended in a 4-2 loss to Orlando Pirates in Port Elizabeth last weekend, battled to make their presence felt in midfield, with City looking a much better side than in their previous outings against Bidvest WIts and Baroka.

Despite the return from injury of fullbacks in Fares Hachi and Zitha Macheke, the Chippa back four looked brittle to say the least, and could well have conceded more goals had City taken their chances.

City, who started the game having dropped to seventh position on the league table, will only be too happy to collect the three points at home. They move to 34 points from 24 games. On Wednesday, they will return to CAF Confederation Cup action, when they face Mozambican club Costa do Sal in a first round, first leg fixture.

Chippa, with 5 draws and a loss in their past 6 games, remain on 27 points from 23 games.

