PSL News 2.3.2018 11:10 pm

Wits and Baroka play to a draw

ANA
Sifiso Myeni during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium on March 02, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits extended their unbeaten league run to eight games with a 1-1 draw against Baroka FC at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday night.

The defending champions’ early season troubles appear to be behind them as they cemented their top-eight spot with another point after Sifiso Myeni’s early goal was cancelled out by a penalty late in the first half from Bakgaga’s attacking midfielder Gift Motupa.

The Clever Boys made the early running on their home turf in Johannesburg and were rewarded for their bright start in the 10th minute when Myeni fired in a volley after a flick-on from Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Baroka had a good chance to equalise on the half-hour mark but home keeper Darren Keet did well to keep out Motupa, who had pounced on a rebound.

But Motupa was to have the beating of Keet, from the penalty spot, as he levelled the score on 41 minutes after Daylon Claasen had conceded the spot kick.

After a tight start to the second half, the hosts thought they should have been given a penalty in the 64th minute when Abednego Mosiatlhaga burst into the box and went down under a challenge, but the referee saw otherwise.

Mosiatlhaga also created a late chance when he found Eleazar Rodgers in the box in the 87th minute, but the latter’s shot was deflected for a corner.

That proved to be the last major action as the men from the Limpopo took away a point to extend their own unbeaten league run to four matches.

