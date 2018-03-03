Can Siyavutha burn Highlands Park?

Many have tried but came second as Owe Da Gama’s side proved too hard a nut to crack – lucky ones managed to eke out a point. It is Witbank Spurs’ chance to have a go this weekend as they host the champions in waiting at Puma Rugby Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Siyavutha will hope to burn the Lions of the North and mount a serious challenge for a play-offs position. Highlands now effectively need 13 points in their last eight matches to guarantee their spot in the Absa Premiership next year.

Saturday

Ubuntu CT v Mthatha Bucks, at Athlone Stadium, 3.30pm

In a battle of the wounded, Ubuntu Cape Town host Mthatha Bucks – both are in desperate need of points to move away from the relegation places. Ubuntu received some reprieve last week after beating University of Pretoria 3-1 and will hope to build on the result and move out of danger.

Witbank Spurs v Highlands Park, at Puma Rugby Stadium, 3.30pm

As previewed above, Siyavutha will hope to be the first team to beat Highlands who have gone six months without a defeat.

Uthongathi v CT All Stars, at Princess Magogo Stadium, 3.30pm

Igugu leKapa are fighting for a play-offs while the Cane Cutters are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the log. This makes for a scintilatin match. All Stars coach Brandon “Brakkies” Truter said his players will be motivated by scouts who have been tracking some of them.

Sunday

Mbombela United v Jomo Cosmos, at Kanyamazane Stadium, 3.30pm

Having finally broken their duck after six winless matches, Ezenkosi will be looking for a another three points which will get them back into serious contention for a play-offs place. Mbombela however also still have a chance at making the play-offs and will want to keep the full points at home.

Royal Eagles v Tshakhuma, at Harry Gwala Stadium, 3.30pm

Tshakhuma will meanwhile want to keep their winning run going when they meet Royal Eagles in Pietermaritzburg tomorrow afternoon. Eagles will be highly motivated after securing their first win under new mentor Roger Sikhakhane last weekend, beating provincial neighbours Real Kings 1-0. The defeat undid Simo Dladla’s side’s play-offs place finish chances. But Sello Chokoe’s side have proved to be strong and real challengers for a promotion spot with Highlands Park now set for straight promotion.

Black Leopards v Super Eagles, at Thohoyandou Stadium, 3.30pm

Lidoda Duvha have mounted a late charge for the play-offs finish and are now just four points behind second placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. With Super Eagles failing to find rhythm, Joel Masutha’s side will fancy their chances of collecting full points.

Richards Bay v University of Pretoria, at uMhlathuze Sports Complex, 3.30pm

With AmaTuks losing to lowly Ubuntu Cape Town last weekend, the Rich Boys will feel they can also eke out three points from Shaun Bartlett’s side who have struggled for consistency this season.

Stellenbosch v Real Kings, at Athlone Stadium

This is a top of the table clash as both are vying for a play-offs finish which makes for a scintillating match. The Magic Boys will be trying to avoid a second defeat in a row which could render them non-contenders for the play-offs finish.

