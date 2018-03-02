Karuru won’t do Chiefs any favours

Usuthu will take on Sundowns at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday evening as thery hope to move up into the top eight.

“I am positive that we can beat Sundowns again. We are very motivated because we know that they are beatable. It was no fluke to beat them in the first round,” Karuru told The Sowetan.

“Yes, as a former Chiefs player I want coach Steve [Komphela] to win the league but that does not mean I must do them favours against Sundowns.

“I do not like it when people ridicule coach Steve about not having won anything but my focus is not on that. I want to help my team achieve great things as well,” added Karuru.

“When we beat them nobody had given us a chance. I think they will want to avenge because we hurt them,” concluded the Zimbabwean winger.

