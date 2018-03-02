Former Chiefs, Pirates striker joins ABC Motsepe club

According to reports in Zambia, the former Chipolopolo striker has penned a deal with the third tier team to try and revive his career.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Highlands Park towards the end of last season.

Mbesuma played for Chiefs, Pirates and Mpumalanga Black Aces in top flight football in South Africa.

Maccabi is leading the log table in the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League and are on the verge of promotion to the National First Division.

