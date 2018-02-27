 
PSL News 27.2.2018 10:07 pm

Baroka send City packing

ANA
Mpho Kgaswane of Baroka celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Baroka and Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 27 February 2018 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Baroka FC put a further dent into Cape Town City’s league title aspirations, as they beat the Mother City side 2-0 in an Absa Premiership match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday evening.

Mpho Kgaswane’s left-footed power shot from a free-kick situation in the 35th minute, left City goalkeeper Shuaib Walters grasping fresh air as the ball rattled its way into the back of the visitors’ goal-net.

With City pushing hard for the equaliser, they paid the ultimate price in getting caught out by a Baroka counter attack with the ball cut back from the left side of the park, for Kgaswane to put the result beyond doubt in the 88th minute.

For City, the result was a hat-trick but not the kind they wanted. The loss follows off the back of consecutive league defeats against Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits, which has thrown the Citizens, as City are known, off the pace of a serious title challenge.

What the men in blue did manage to do well was to isolate Baroka’s inspirational Gift Motupa and Zimbabwean Talent Chawapiwa.

The second half was almost all City with Baroka defending their lead and happy to work raids off counter attack situations, but despite the efforts of speedy Craig Martin and ever-attacking Shane Roberts, it just wasn’t City’s night.

They remain on 31 points from 23 games, and the Cape Town side will have much soul searching to do before they host Chippa United in their next league fixture on Friday.

Baroka, who hit a purple patch as log-leaders in the opening third of the season, had made football headlines for the wrong reasons in recent times. Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that their former captain Olaleng Shaku and goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke of 2017 wonder-goal-bicycle kick goal fame against Orlando Pirates, have been released from the club.

Coach Kgoloko Thobejane remains suspended by the club, but credit must go to stand-in coach MacDonald Makhubedu for delivering the goods as Baroka moved to 31 points from 23 matches. They will travel to Johannesburg to take on a revived Bidvest Wits side on Friday.

fixtures

Ajax CT vs SuperSport Utd
AmaZulu vs Sundowns
Wits vs Baroka
CT City vs Chippa Utd
Click to see full fixtures

results

Baroka 2-0 CT City
Arrows 1-0 Ajax CT
Chippa Utd 2-4 Pirates
Chiefs 0-0 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 22 40
2 Orlando Pirates 22 36
3 Kaizer Chiefs 22 35
4 Maritzburg United 22 34
5 Free State Stars 22 34
6 Baroka FC 23 31
7 Cape Town City 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 28
9 Chippa United 21 27
10 AmaZulu 22 27
11 Golden Arrows 22 26
12 SuperSport United 22 26
13 Bloem Celtic 21 26
14 Polokwane City 21 23
15 Ajax Cape Town 22 21
16 Platinum Stars 22 17
Click to see full log table

