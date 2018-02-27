Baroka send City packing

Mpho Kgaswane’s left-footed power shot from a free-kick situation in the 35th minute, left City goalkeeper Shuaib Walters grasping fresh air as the ball rattled its way into the back of the visitors’ goal-net.

With City pushing hard for the equaliser, they paid the ultimate price in getting caught out by a Baroka counter attack with the ball cut back from the left side of the park, for Kgaswane to put the result beyond doubt in the 88th minute.

For City, the result was a hat-trick but not the kind they wanted. The loss follows off the back of consecutive league defeats against Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits, which has thrown the Citizens, as City are known, off the pace of a serious title challenge.

What the men in blue did manage to do well was to isolate Baroka’s inspirational Gift Motupa and Zimbabwean Talent Chawapiwa.

The second half was almost all City with Baroka defending their lead and happy to work raids off counter attack situations, but despite the efforts of speedy Craig Martin and ever-attacking Shane Roberts, it just wasn’t City’s night.

They remain on 31 points from 23 games, and the Cape Town side will have much soul searching to do before they host Chippa United in their next league fixture on Friday.

Baroka, who hit a purple patch as log-leaders in the opening third of the season, had made football headlines for the wrong reasons in recent times. Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that their former captain Olaleng Shaku and goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke of 2017 wonder-goal-bicycle kick goal fame against Orlando Pirates, have been released from the club.

Coach Kgoloko Thobejane remains suspended by the club, but credit must go to stand-in coach MacDonald Makhubedu for delivering the goods as Baroka moved to 31 points from 23 matches. They will travel to Johannesburg to take on a revived Bidvest Wits side on Friday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.