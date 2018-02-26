Tshwane derby is the best local derby – Pitso

“For me this is the best derby on the pitch. On the grandstands it is not the biggest derby. The Tshwane people must come and watch the derby because it is a good game. This is top football. It is the best display you can ever have. It is probably one of the best games you’ve watched and it is probably the game of the season,” said Mosimane.

“Unlike giving a lukewarm game, you need to give it your best and go for it and if you don’t win then you don’t win. I went for it,” he added.

Masandawana had to come back from a goal to salvage a point in their bid for league honours as they sit at the summit of the Premiership on 40 points.

Thabo Mnyamane gave struggling SuperSport the lead in the first half, but Percy Tau fired home the equaliser late on.

Although they went in as favourites to walk away with all three points, Mosimane was pleased with his team’s efforts.

“I cannot sulk, the guys gave everything. I am yet to see a team that plays like this, maybe I love my team too much, but we punch holes behind 10 defenders.”

Equally pleased was Matsatsantsa mentor Eric Tinkler, whose side are chasing a top eight finish.

“I was very happy with the performance from the team, I feel it was fantastic and that was what was most important for me. Yes, we would’ve loved to have walked away with all three points but I think what we saw was a good game of football and congratulations to both teams,” said Tinkler.

“Realistically we have to finish in the top eight. In my mind I believe we can’t accept anything less than that. Where we finish in the top eight will depend on the results but that has to be our prime objective,” he concluded.

