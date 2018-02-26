Komphela wants more desire from Chiefs

With Sundowns having played consecutive draws, it was Amakhosi’s biggest chance to launch their direct challenge for the title, and narrow the gap to two points.

“We regret the missed opportunity to narrow the gap,” said Komphela after the match. “The gap is still five points and we have to move from this regrettable result and look forward to the next game where we have to try again for the three points,” he added.

To be fair, the Glamour Boys played well but were just perhaps not aggressive enough or did not show enough desire.

“We lacked the killer instinct. We would have liked the players to have been more aggressive. Inasmuch as we might live to regret this we have to go and work on it.

“We told them at half-time of the Sundowns result because we wanted to stimulate them and get that aggression out of them,” said Komphela.

The 50-year-old mentor admitted that the anxiety of the Sundowns result and the fact that they play Orlando Pirates in the next match had affected them.

“Previously we would ask if a match before the derby has gets affected? But now because of the Sundowns situation it can be referred to them.

“You tell the players that inasmuch as we didn’t win, we didn’t lose and we just need to take lessons from it – just be more clinical,” said Komphela.

