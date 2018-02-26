 
PSL News 26.2.2018 09:09 am

Komphela wants more desire from Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Steve Komphela, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has expressed his regret at his team’s failure to collect three points and edge closer to Absa Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns following an unnecessary goalless draw with Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

With Sundowns having played consecutive draws, it was Amakhosi’s biggest chance to launch their direct challenge for the title, and narrow the gap to two points.

“We regret the missed opportunity to narrow the gap,” said Komphela after the match. “The gap is still five points and we have to move from this regrettable result and look forward to the next game where we have to try again for the three points,” he added.

To be fair, the Glamour Boys played well but were just perhaps not aggressive enough or did not show enough desire.

“We lacked the killer instinct. We would have liked the players to have been more aggressive. Inasmuch as we might live to regret this we have to go and work on it.

“We told them at half-time of the Sundowns result because we wanted to stimulate them and get that aggression out of them,” said Komphela.

The 50-year-old mentor admitted that the anxiety of the Sundowns result and the fact that they play Orlando Pirates in the next match had affected them.

“Previously we would ask if a match before the derby has gets affected? But now because of the Sundowns situation it can be referred to them.

“You tell the players that inasmuch as we didn’t win, we didn’t lose and we just need to take lessons from it – just be more clinical,” said Komphela.

fixtures

Baroka vs CT City
Ajax CT vs SuperSport Utd
AmaZulu vs Sundowns
Wits vs Baroka
results

Arrows 1-0 Ajax CT
Chippa Utd 2-4 Pirates
Chiefs 0-0 Celtic
FS Stars 0-0 AmaZulu
psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 22 40
2 Orlando Pirates 22 36
3 Kaizer Chiefs 22 35
4 Maritzburg United 22 34
5 Free State Stars 22 34
6 Cape Town City 22 31
7 Baroka FC 22 28
8 Bidvest Wits 22 28
9 Chippa United 21 27
10 AmaZulu 22 27
11 Golden Arrows 22 26
12 SuperSport United 22 26
13 Bloem Celtic 21 26
14 Polokwane City 21 23
15 Ajax Cape Town 22 21
16 Platinum Stars 22 17
