Baroka and Polokwane share the spoils

Early-season log-leaders Baroka, with stand-in coach MacDonald Makhubedu still in charge due to the club’s suspension of regular mentor Kgoloko Thobejane, took the lead in the 11th minute, when Talent Chawapiwa fired in a shot after some good build up work on the left side of the park.

His effort was partially saved by Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova, before Robin Ngalande scored from the rebound.

Polokwane’s persistence paid off when they were awarded a penalty in the 23rd minute, after a powerful run into the Baroka penalty area, ended with his shot striking the hand of a home team defender.

Striker Rodney Ramagalela scored from the spot-kick with his shot going down the centre of the goal and over the body of the diving Baroka goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini.

Polokwane, desperate to get back on to the winning trail after registering four wins and a loss in their last five league games plus an embarrassing Nedbank Cup last 32 round exit to National First Division side Ubunthu Cape Town, had sufficient chances to claim all three points.

Ramagalela could well have scored more than just his single strike, while midfielder Modli Miia will also know that he should have found the back of the net, but his powerful shot was well kept out by Dlamini in the 33rd minute.

The point obtained by either side doesn’t really help the cause of the respective clubs. Baroka remain mid-table and will have a lot of homework to do before taking on high-riding Cape Town City in their next league match in Cape Town on Wednesday. They find themselves on 28 points from 22 games.

Polokwane meanwhile, find themselves on the edge of the relegation zone with just Ajax Cape Town and Platinum Stars below them.

The men from the Limpopo are on 23 points from 21 games, and will be determined to ease their relegation fears and get a full house of points against Golden Arrows when the two sides meet in league action in Polokwane on March 4.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.