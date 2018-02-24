Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United – our predictions

This time, the two go head-to-head again as they cast their verdict on the winner of this evening’s Tshwane derby clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.

Why Sundowns will win (Khaya Ndubane, Online Content Manager)

After playing to a 1-1 draw against a resilient Free State Stars side midweek, Sundowns will be looking for maximum points against SuperSport United tonight.

A win against their Tshwane rival will ease some pressure on Pitso Mosimane’s side and will give them some breathing space against the chasing pack.

SuperSport are going through a rough spell right now and victories are hard to come by. They will also be missing their key player Aubrey Ngoma who is suspended for this clash. This is a perfect time for the Brazilians to pile more misery on them.

Jeremy Brockie is under pressure to find the back of the net for Sundowns and what a better way to break his goal drought than to score a goal or two against his former team.

Brockie aside, Sundowns have always dominated this fixture, having won the last five matches against their Tshwane rivals. In fact SuperSport have not scored a goal against Sundowns in the last five encounters between the sides, while the Brazilians have scored 12 goals.

If ever there was a one-sided derby, then it’s this one. I therefore predict another drubbing for SuperSport at the hands of Sundowns tonight.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3 SuperSport United 0

Why SuperSport will win (Jonty Mark, Phakaaathi Editor)

Let’s be honest, it is difficult to make a particularly rational argument as to why SuperSport United, on a dismal run of form, will beat Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday evening in the Tshwane derby.

Masandawana are in control in the race for the Absa Premiership title, while SuperSport’s season has fallen apart almost ever since they ran the energy out of their legs en route to the Caf Confederation Cup final last year.

It has been almost five years since SuperSport beat Sundowns in a league match, a 1-0 win on March 10, 2013, when Mor Diouf scored an absolutely ridiculous goal two minutes from time from inside his own half.

And then again, I just have a feeling Eric Tinkler’s SuperSport might just upset the odds at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. In derbies, form often goes flying out of the window, and I fully expect Matsatsantsa to raise their game on Saturday, while Sundowns have shown vulnerabilities in 2018 despite the fact that they remain favourites for the title.

SuperSport certainly have the talent in their squad, with the likes of Thuso Phala, Evans Rusike and former Sundowns man Mogakolodi Ngele to worry the Brazilians defence.

And Matsatsantsa’s poor run of results against Sundowns has to snap sometime. So I am going to go for a 2-1 win to SuperSport.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 1 SuperSport United 2

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.