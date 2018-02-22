 
PSL News 22.2.2018

Papic dreams of coaching Zimbabwe

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kostadin Papic (Photo by Phillip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Kostadin Papic (Photo by Phillip Maeta/Gallo Images

Former Orlando Pirates coach Kostadin Papic believes the Zimbabwean national team has enough quality to qualify for the World Cup.

Papic says that with the type of quality the Warriors have, he could lead Zimbabwe to the World Cup.

The former Pirates coach had lunch with some of the players he coached while he was with the Soweto giants.

One of the players, Phumudzo Manenzhe asked Papic what he would do with the likes of Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat on his squad.

“They have talent and this thing (pointing at his head). Coaching them would be something different, we could go to the World Cup, I am telling you, after that I don’t work anymore,” said Papic in the video.

Responding to a question around the financial challenges that come with coaching the Zimbabwean national team, Papic said he would ask to be paid after every achievement.

