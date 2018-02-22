If we fight, we will survive – Gcaba

Gcaba said Dikwena players will fight till the last day to ensure they retain their Absa Premiership status.

Dikwena are currently bottom of the table with 17 points after 21 games. Gcaba, who joined Dikwena on loan from Orlando Pirates in January, is confident that Roger De Sa’s men can move from the danger zone.

“Even though we are in a difficult position, we will come through as long as we keep on fighting. It’s been positive. The confidence is back and the only thing left is to finish things off and get the three points and move forward,” said Gcaba, who decried the lack of goals in the team.

“The only thing that is missing is for us to finish our chances. We do get opportunities but we don’t bury them. Other teams get that one opportunity and they bury. They bury chances and win their games. We also have to do that. We are solid at the back and the midfielders are working too. The strikers are also working but it’s just that we need to work a bit harder for us to clinch every game.”

Gcaba will be hoping Dikwena do the right things when they clash with Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night. He said Dikwena will put on a fight to in order to get maximum points against the Team of Choice.

“We play a very tough team. Maritzburg are a team that likes to run a lot. They are well organized team and they work well together so we just have to wait and see how things go. We are going there to fight and for three points. In every game we play we know that we have to fight for points. We haven’t registered a win this year. We have to do some fine tuning for us to get three points. We will fight for a win against Maritzburg,” said Gcaba.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.