Twitter reacts to Micho’s message to Rhulani and Benson

Micho was crowned Absa Premiership Coach of the Month for January 2018 on Monday following Pirates’ steady performance in the New Year.

The Serbian coach was delighted to win his first personal award in the Absa Premiership.

“With fanatic teamwork WE together got ABSA PSL award Coach of the month for January 2018. Thank u my football brother coach RHULANI, coach Benson and technical team, top players, supportive management & die hard supporters. Not carried away we move on for much more and much better for our OPFC,” read a message on Micho’s Twitter account.

Ion care if we dont win the league and Nedbank cup frm last season we hav seen major improvements thus far..winning anything will b a cherrie on top though pic.twitter.com/TeuTJwJxyp — Stheh Kunene (@KuneneStheh) 20 February 2018

You brought team spirit,togetherness and you thought the players the important of wearing a pirates jersey. — Jinzi 8 (@jinzi94999739) 20 February 2018

Congratulations are in order for U guys…keep up the good work pic.twitter.com/erZcgzZSgI — Nondarhane’liwa… (@Ngamiwgj5) 20 February 2018

such a humble coach you’re, not wholly taking credit to yourself but sharing it amongst your structures, teamwork! — Inno (@beardedGrootman) 19 February 2018

