PSL News 20.2.2018 04:44 pm

Twitter reacts to Micho’s message to Rhulani and Benson

Phakaaathi Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 06: Orlando Pirates head coach, Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic and assistant coach, Rhulani Mokwena celebrates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium on January 06, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic didn’t take all the credit for winning the Coach of the Month award.

Micho was crowned Absa Premiership Coach of the Month for January 2018 on Monday following Pirates’ steady performance in the New Year.

The Serbian coach was delighted to win his first personal award in the Absa Premiership.

“With fanatic teamwork WE together got ABSA PSL award Coach of the month for January 2018. Thank u my football brother coach RHULANI, coach Benson and technical team, top players, supportive management & die hard supporters. Not carried away we move on for much more and much better for our OPFC,” read a message on Micho’s Twitter account.

