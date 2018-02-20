 
PSL News 20.2.2018

Keet gears up for CAF clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season, Darren Keet of Bidvest Wits during the 2016/17 PSL Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg South Africa on 10 July 2017 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix



Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet says Mauritian champions Pamplemousses will put them to the sword on Wednesday night.

Wits will face Pamplemousses in Mauritius for the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Coach Gavin Hunt’s men won the first leg 2-0 at home and hope to build on the score.

“Look, we expect a tough game against them (Pamplemousses). They are at home and we know the challenges of playing in Africa,” Keet told Goal.

“We have to be at our best, show hunger and hopefully we follow the instructions from the coach and get a positive result on the day. We know we have struggled in the Champions League and this year, we are close to playing in the group stages,” added the 28-year-old.

“The mission stays the same; we want to do well and go as far as we can, but that needs hard work and we are up for it,” said Keet.

“I can’t really single out one thing about us, but I can say we have worked hard as a team and the technical team,” added the former KV Kortrijk keeper.

“I think hard work is what really helped us to turn the corner and you also know some of our guys were injured in the first round,” said Keet.

“I hope we will continue working hard until the end of the season. We can’t look back now,” concluded the keeper.

