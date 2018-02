Takudzwa, who is a goalkeeper joined the Zimbabwean soccer club as a free agent according to reports in Zimbabwe.

Ndoro was formerly with National First Division side Witbank Spurs.

The goalkeeper is set to fight for his place in the squad with fellow new recruit Wellington Muuya.

