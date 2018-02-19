 
Komphela needs to deliver – Machaka

Phakaaathi Reporter
Steve Komphela, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Steve Komphela, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Self-proclaimed Kaizer Chiefs number one fan, Masilo Machaka, has responded to coach Steve Komphela’s call for fans to rally behind the team.

After Chiefs defeated Cape Town City 1-0 over the weekend to cut down the gap between themselves and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to four points, Komphela reminded the fans that the club needed them to achieve success.

Machaka says the Amakhosi faithful have been patient with Komphela and it is time for him to reward their patience with silverware.

READ: Keene responds to being sent off by Gomes

“Everything has its time. We have been supporting the team, you know that some people have lost hope in the team, but it look promising at the moment,” Machaka told Phakaaathi.

“We have been praying for the team and everyone knows that we haven’t won anything yet, we have been through ups and downs in the past two seasons, it is time for us to smile.

“We have been in the same lane for two seasons and we need to shift to another one now.

“Mr Komphela needs to deliver, this is the season for him to deliver, We have the league title and the Nedbank Cup within our reach, it’s up to coach Komphela to decide which one he would like to deliver to the Kaizer Chiefs family,” commented Machaka.

ALSO READ: Baroka not looking for a new coach – Mammila

 

