Arrows crowned MDC champions again

With only one game to the end of the season, the young Arrows side are on 32 points after the victory and lead the standings by four points making it impossible for second placed Bloemfontein Celtic who are on 29 points to catch them.

Nduduzo Sibiya was the hero on the day scoring a brace from a penalty spot in the 73rd minute and a set-piece in the later stages of the game.

Arrows have now become the first team to win the MDC title two times having won it for the first time in 2015.

