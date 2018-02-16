Bafana striker goes AWOL in Turkey

Club officials told his agent Nadeem Mohammed that the player has missed a few training sessions.

Farouk Khan who is close to Rantie confirmed to Isolezwe that the player was not with the club and has not been informed by his agent about his whereabouts.

“Mohammed tell me that he doesn’t know where he is. He was told that Rantie left the club going home but never returned,” said Khan.

Rantie was linked with a move to Sweden and Cape Town City in the January transfer window, however the move never materialised.

