PSL News 16.2.2018 02:58 pm

Bafana striker goes AWOL in Turkey

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tokelo Rantie. Photo: Kabiru Abubakar/Gallo Images.

Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie is said to have missed training at his Turkish club Genclerbirligi.

Club officials told his agent Nadeem Mohammed that the player has missed a few training sessions.

Farouk Khan who is close to Rantie confirmed to Isolezwe that the player was not with the club and has not been informed by his agent about his whereabouts.

“Mohammed tell me that he doesn’t know where he is. He was told that Rantie left the club going home but never returned,” said Khan.

Rantie was linked  with a move to Sweden and Cape Town City in the January transfer window, however the move never materialised.

