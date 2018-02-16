Pirates release five reserve team players

Pirates announced the players’ departure on their official website. No reasons were given for their release.

“Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the following players have been released from the Reserve squad:

“Moses Mokwena, Gabriel Thomas, Charlie Hlalele, Freddie Hlalele and Thandolwethu Maqhina.

“The club would like to wish the abovementioned players the best of luck in their future endeavours,” read the Pirates statement.

