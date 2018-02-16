Trouble in Khune, Sbahle relationship?

Khune was dumped by Sbahle in 2016 after she allegedly found out that he was cheating on her.

The couple went back together and Sbahle posted pictures of Khune attending her Umemulo.

But the relationship seems to be back in trouble waters, with both Khune and Sbahle posting encrypted sad messages on their Instagram accounts.

“No ONE has the right to tell you how to live ur LIFE, You are a grown Man/Woman. Just live the Life you imagined as a KID 😉 #Don’t listen to the naysayers 🙌🏻 “Be grateful for the wounds that pushes you towards GOD “🙏🏻 Live Your Life To the Fullest,” wrote Khune on his Instagram.

“Sometimes you have to play the role of the fool to fool the fool who think they’re fooling you,” read a picture posted by Sbahle on her Instagram.

