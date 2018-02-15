 
PSL News 15.2.2018 12:33 pm

We will fight for Komphela to keep his job – Shabba

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Steve Komphela and Siphiwe Tshabalala during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Steve Komphela and Siphiwe Tshabalala during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs’ long serving midfielder Siphiwe ‘Shabba’ Tshabalala says Steve Komphela has been a good coach for Amakhosi and the only thing missing is just a trophy.

Shabba believes if the current team can win at least one cup between the Absa Premiership and the Nedbank Cup, Komphela’s job would be safe.

“It’s reality of football that when you are not doing well and things are not working out there is nothing that can be done (except for changes). But at the moment we love the coach and we are working for him and we want him to stay. We believe he is the right coach and the only way we can keep him here is by winning trophies,” said Shabba on Thursday morning.

READ: Teko hopes Kaizer Chiefs keep Komphela

Amakhosi have been doing well lately and advanced to the Last 16 on the Nedbank Cup through a convincing 3-0 win over Golden Arrows last weekend.

Shabba said although they feel the need to work extra hard to ensure they win a trophy, they will not let desperation overrule their situation.

“It’s not desperation… but a situation we find ourselves in. We are not thinking about the coach leaving for now, we are focusing on winning the trophies because that’s the only thing missing.

He has been good for the club and has brought in youngsters and growing the team. Now we need to fight for him on the field, said the 33-year-old.

The Glamour Boys will be back at FNB Stadium on Saturday where they will do battle for three points with fellow Premiership and Ke Yona title chasers, Cape Town City.

“It’s going to be a tough game but an exciting and open one too. City want to play and we want to play. They will not come here for a point and we also need every point now because it is the final lap,” said Tshabalala.

ALSO READ: Chiefs are still in contention for league title – Mphahlele

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

