 
menu
African Soccer 13.2.2018 12:53 pm

Mosimane’s ‘African jungle’ advice to struggling rivals

Michaelson Gumede
Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach Pitso Mosimane speaks during a news conference at Suita City Football Stadium in Suita, western Japan. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach Pitso Mosimane speaks during a news conference at Suita City Football Stadium in Suita, western Japan. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Pitso Mosimane has offered some advice to South African teams vying for continental glory in the way of the Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach, who successfully guided Masandawana to the 2016 Champions League crown, and went on to represent the continent in the Fifa Club World Cup in Japan in December 2016, says in order for teams like SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City to thrive in the continent and not slump in the domestic front, they need to manage their programs efficiently.

“You’ve got four cups, how do you manage it? Where do you prioritize and how do you have the players fresh and when you play three tournaments in seven days, how do you prioritize?

“Sometimes because we don’t know how to manage the program because it is a heavy program, we then make excuses of traveling and we make excuses of lot of games. Of course, those things add to the results because we are playing in that space and then we make excuses,” said Mosimane.

The biggest factors, as Mosimane believes, are financial backing and having a large squad to share the load of international and local demands.

“Those teams that are playing in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup all have numbers. We all have very good players and we have numbers.

“I think SuperSport is a big company that backs the team (SuperSport United) and Bidvest is a big company that backs the team (Bidvest Wits). Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have big sponsors, they are big clubs and they have backing, as well as Sundowns. So we cannot complain of other things and say because of this and that, no, it is how you manage your program,” said Mosimane.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori are seemingly still struggling to recover from their 2017 Confed’ Cup adventure where they went all the way to the final, only to succumb to Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

Eric Tinkler’s side recently got kicked out of the Nedbank Cup and are blowing hot and cold in the Absa Premiership.

“Some people go all the way and they train two times a day, then you go and say it is the flights and the what-what. But what’s your plan on this hectic program? You get it wrong, you are out and you are going to have problems.

“We went to the Champions League final and we won it. We went to Japan and where did we finish on the log? Second place… with a three points difference.

“So when we lose games we have to say whatever we want to say? No, people need to manage their programs. If you don’t have experience – ask. I am not saying that our program is the best, but I can say it is better because we know where we are. We are going to run with the Champions League this year and we will go with the league until the end and we will try to win the Nedbank Cup.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Pirates fans keen on Erasmus’ return to Orlando
Phakaaathi

Pirates fans keen on Erasmus’ return to Orlando

Billiat dumps agent after failed January move
Phakaaathi

Billiat dumps agent after failed January move

Baxter joins Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Baxter joins Kaizer Chiefs

‘Rama’ told Chiefs coaches they are making a mistake by playing him
Phakaaathi

‘Rama’ told Chiefs coaches they are making a mistake by playing him

Salary demand stalls Pienaar’s City move
Phakaaathi

Salary demand stalls Pienaar’s City move

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.