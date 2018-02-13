Mosimane’s ‘African jungle’ advice to struggling rivals

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach, who successfully guided Masandawana to the 2016 Champions League crown, and went on to represent the continent in the Fifa Club World Cup in Japan in December 2016, says in order for teams like SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City to thrive in the continent and not slump in the domestic front, they need to manage their programs efficiently.

“You’ve got four cups, how do you manage it? Where do you prioritize and how do you have the players fresh and when you play three tournaments in seven days, how do you prioritize?

“Sometimes because we don’t know how to manage the program because it is a heavy program, we then make excuses of traveling and we make excuses of lot of games. Of course, those things add to the results because we are playing in that space and then we make excuses,” said Mosimane.

The biggest factors, as Mosimane believes, are financial backing and having a large squad to share the load of international and local demands.

“Those teams that are playing in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup all have numbers. We all have very good players and we have numbers.

“I think SuperSport is a big company that backs the team (SuperSport United) and Bidvest is a big company that backs the team (Bidvest Wits). Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have big sponsors, they are big clubs and they have backing, as well as Sundowns. So we cannot complain of other things and say because of this and that, no, it is how you manage your program,” said Mosimane.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori are seemingly still struggling to recover from their 2017 Confed’ Cup adventure where they went all the way to the final, only to succumb to Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

Eric Tinkler’s side recently got kicked out of the Nedbank Cup and are blowing hot and cold in the Absa Premiership.

“Some people go all the way and they train two times a day, then you go and say it is the flights and the what-what. But what’s your plan on this hectic program? You get it wrong, you are out and you are going to have problems.

“We went to the Champions League final and we won it. We went to Japan and where did we finish on the log? Second place… with a three points difference.

“So when we lose games we have to say whatever we want to say? No, people need to manage their programs. If you don’t have experience – ask. I am not saying that our program is the best, but I can say it is better because we know where we are. We are going to run with the Champions League this year and we will go with the league until the end and we will try to win the Nedbank Cup.”

