Micho rules out Erasmus’ Pirates return

Erasmus, who left Pirates for France in 2016, is currently a free agent after partying ways with French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

There were reports that he could be headed back to South Africa to rejoin Pirates, but Sredojevic says this is impossible at this stage.

“As far as I know, and after deeply analysing the rules, Kermit Erasmus would need to wait until June to be registered in South Africa,” Sredojevic told the media.

“In Turkey, China, I think in Russia also he can play. Having said that, we have great quality at this club, we’re not exactly looking,” added the Serbian coach.

Sundowns were also said to be interested in the Bafana Bafana striker, but the Brazilians will have to wait until the end of June to sign him.

