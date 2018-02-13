 
menu
PSL News 13.2.2018 12:49 pm

Micho rules out Erasmus’ Pirates return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kermit Erasmus. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kermit Erasmus. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has explained why Kermit Erasmus cannot return to the club.

Erasmus, who left Pirates for France in 2016, is currently a free agent after partying ways with French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

There were reports that he could be headed back to South Africa to rejoin Pirates, but Sredojevic says this is impossible at this stage.

“As far as I know, and after deeply analysing the rules, Kermit Erasmus would need to wait until June to be registered in South Africa,” Sredojevic told the media.

“In Turkey, China, I think in Russia also he can play. Having said that, we have great quality at this club, we’re not exactly looking,” added the Serbian coach.

Sundowns were also said to be interested in the Bafana Bafana striker, but the Brazilians will have to wait until the end of June to sign him.

ALSO READ: Ertugral responds to Morrison’s ‘peeing dog’ celebration

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Pirates fans keen on Erasmus’ return to Orlando
Phakaaathi

Pirates fans keen on Erasmus’ return to Orlando

Billiat dumps agent after failed January move
Phakaaathi

Billiat dumps agent after failed January move

Baxter joins Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Baxter joins Kaizer Chiefs

‘Rama’ told Chiefs coaches they are making a mistake by playing him
Phakaaathi

‘Rama’ told Chiefs coaches they are making a mistake by playing him

Salary demand stalls Pienaar’s City move
Phakaaathi

Salary demand stalls Pienaar’s City move

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.